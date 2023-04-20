CHEAT SHEET
Camilla Parker Bowles' Son Speaks Out Against Prince Harry's Claims
Camilla Parker Bowles’ son has come to her defense on a recent podcast, claiming Prince Harry’s characterization in his autobiography Spare of his step-mother as a “villain” plotting a “campaign aimed at marriage...and the crown,” are false, according to The Times. Tom Parker Bowles said his mother never schemed for the title: “She married the person she loved and this is what happened,” he told The News Agent podcast. Parker Bowles went on to speak highly of his mother and her husband, King Charles: “I think they’re doing amazingly. I think King Charles is a good, kind, intelligent man who cares deeply about his roles wherever they may be, Prince of Wales, the King.”