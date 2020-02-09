DNC Chair: We Will ‘Absolutely’ Consider Stripping Iowa of First-in-Nation Status
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on Sunday that there will “absolutely” be a conversation about whether to revoke Iowa’s first-in-nation primary voting status after the state’s disastrous caucus results. When asked by Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union whether he takes any responsibility for Iowa’s meltdown, Perez said, “Sure,” adding, “Anytime something goes wrong, whether it’s something that’s run by the state party or not, we’re all in this together.” Perez said that while the Iowa Democratic Party “runs the actual election,” the DNC is also responsible for making sure the process is organized and runs smoothly. He said that the flawed mobile app that was intended to simplify the caucus reporting—but ended up wreaking havoc—was indeed pressure tested, but in “hindsight, not nearly enough.” Tapper noted that the chairman is facing widespread criticism from members from his own party—including Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—as well as calls to resign after the Iowa caucuses. When asked if he is considering resigning, Perez said, “Absolutely not,” citing that he’s had to make tough decisions over the past three years, but the Democratic Party has been “winning.”