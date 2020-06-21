Tom Petty Family Blasts Trump Campaign for Using ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Tulsa Rally

Read it at Twitter
The family of the late singer Tom Petty issued a terse tweet Sunday morning after the Trump campaign used his song, “I Won’t Back Down” at his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally Saturday night. The tweet, which was signed by Petty’s wife and children, says they have also filed an official “cease and desist” notice to the campaign. “Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the Petty family wrote. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”