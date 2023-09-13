Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss ‘Thirsty and Immature’ for Blocking Him on Instagram

Read it at Twitter
At a red carpet interview for his new show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was asked how he and Raquel Leviss, the cast member with whom he was caught having an affair during season 10 of the reality show, were doing. “I think she’s doing great," Sandoval told the interviewer, who then asked him what his response was to Leviss blocking him on Instagram after he wished her a happy birthday on the platform on Tuesday. “I think it’s a little thirsty and immature,” Sandoval said. “You know, she is who she is and I still wish the best for her.” You know what’s a little thirsty and immature, Tom? Cheating on your partner of 10 years with her best friend!!!!!