Tom Sandoval Roasted After Wishing Raquel Leviss Happy Birthday
Tom Sandoval, the persona non grata of Vanderpump Rules who blew up season 10 of the show by having a secret affair with Raquel Leviss, got resoundingly roasted on Tuesday when he wished Leviss, who reportedly broke up with him in May, a public Happy Birthday over Instagram. “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness,” Sandoval commented on a video Raquel posted over the weekend. “Miss u friend.” “girl I know you didn’t do all that for a miss u friend,” one person scoffed. “I cannot believe Tom Sandoval commented on Raquel’s Insta,” another wrote. “Fucking predatory, and still trying to exert control over the situation.” In August, during a guest appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Leviss alleged that Sandoval screen recorded an intimate video of her without her consent.