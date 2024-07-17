Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix Over Rachel Leviss Revenge Porn
SCANDOVAL IS BACK
The Scandoval drama is far from over as Tom Sandoval, the one who started it all, has now sued his ex-fiancée Ariana Madix for invasion of privacy. TMZ reported that Sandoval alleges that when Madix discovered NSFW material of Sandoval’s affair partner, Rachel Leviss, on his phone in March 2023, she was handling his phone illegally. He alleges that Madix then distributed the footage to Leviss herself and others. The suit comes on the heels of Leviss suing both Sandoval and Madix over alleged revenge porn in February, claiming that Sandoval had secretly recorded private FaceTime sessions and that Madix found these explicit recordings and shared them, also according to TMZ. Following Leviss’ filing, her lawyer, Mark Geragos, released a statement to TMZ that read in part, “Tom and Ariana are alleged here to have engaged in criminal acts. They then doubled down and used those actions to shame, bully, belittle, and intentionally try to destroy Rachel’s mental health.”