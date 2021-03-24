Tom Steyer Asks if He Should Replace Newsom in Poll: Report
YES, NO, MAYBE SO?
Billionaire Tom Steyer is reportedly putting feelers out on whether he could gain enough support to replace California’s Gavin Newsom if an effort to recall the governor is successful. According to Politico, Steyer included his own name in a list of potential replacements for Newsom in a recent survey asking residents if they support the push to recall the governor before his term ends. The one-time presidential candidate has come out against the GOP-driven recall effort in a statement but otherwise remained largely silent. Politico also notes that a spokesperson for Steyer told a reporter seeking comment to get back in touch in “late April,” which coincides with the deadline for counties to certify signatures for the recall effort.