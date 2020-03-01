Tom Steyer Drops Out After Failing to Buy South Carolina Primary Win
Billionaire Tom Steyer ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president on Saturday night after a poor showing in the South Carolina primary, despite spending about $20 million in the state. With 60 percent of the vote in, Steyer was in third place. Speaking to his supporters, Steyer said, “We were disappointed with where we came out...I said if I didn’t see a path to winning, I would suspend my campaign.” He said he had “zero regrets” and would support whoever wins the nomination. “Every Democrat is a million times better than Trump,” he said. Steyer had spent more that $200 million on advertising for his presidential campaign since entering the race and nearly $37 million on the upcoming California primary, in which he no longer will be competing despite remaining on the ballot.