    Archaeologists Are Excavating the Tomb of Jesus’ Midwife

    William O’Connor

    Travel Editor

    A cave first discovered and excavated decades ago is being reopened for new digs, Israeli authorities announced Tuesday. The cave, which is rich in detail, has long been associated with Salome, the midwife of Jesus. For centuries, a Byzantine chapel was located on the spot southwest of Jerusalem, and was a destination for pilgrims who would rent oil lamps to pray—many of which have been found intact. The cave is being excavated for a heritage trail that is being created in the region.

    Read it at AP