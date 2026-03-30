‘Tomb Raider’ Filming Paused After Star Suffers Injury
The Tomb Raider series had to pause filming after its star, Sophie Turner, was injured. Amazon MGM Studios told People that Turner suffered a “minor injury” and “as a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover.” Filming is reportedly set to resume in two weeks, with the studio hoping to be back on schedule “as soon as possible.” Crew will be paid during the break. The studio did not specify the type of injury or how Turner was injured. The 30-year-old has been public about the intense physicality required in her role, telling The Julia Cunningham Show earlier this year that she had been training “eight hours a day, five days a week” since February 2025. The video game adaptation is set to be released by Amazon MGM in 2027, and will feature Turner as the fictional archaeologist Lara Croft alongside Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie. “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt, for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model,” Turner has previously said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Amazon MGM Studios for comment.