‘Tomb Raider’ Star Simon Yam Stabbed on Stage in China
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam, best known for his role in Tomb Raider, was stabbed Saturday while on stage for a store opening in China. The incident was caught on camera, with a man seen walking on stage before pulling a knife out of his pocket and stabbing 64-year-old Yam in the stomach and slashing him. Security guards quickly restrained the man and led him away. Yam’s manager, Lester Mo Gee-man, said the actor was being treated and was expected to recover. “The knife wound to his abdominal area caused minor damage to his internal organs which has been repaired,” Mo said in a statement. “The injuries to his right hand have also been treated. He is resting and in a stable condition.” The incident happened at the opening of a branch of the Beijing Easyhome building materials company. The motive for the attack is still unknown. Police have not yet identified the attacker.