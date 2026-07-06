Author Blocks ‘Hunger Games’ Star Over Movie Adaptation Feud

Author Tomi Adeyemi has officially distanced herself from the movie adaptation of her book Children of Blood and Bone due to behind-the-scenes drama.

The New York Times bestselling author made the announcement to fans via TikTok on Sunday, sharing a series of screenshots to unidentified recipients.

“There is a reason i will not post anything about the adaptation of my work,” one of the messages she sent reads. “That’s all.”

Another screenshot appears to show a text exchange with Amandla Stenberg, the Hunger Games actress who is set to star in the movie.

“Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again,” Adeyemi replied to the message. “Do not text me. Do not call me.” The screenshot also shows the author blocked the contact.

Responding to a comment on the video in which a user expressed sadness over its content, Adeyemi wrote: “I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. i wrote this for us. i fought for us. i’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because i can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

In another comment to a concerned fan, Adeyemi replied: “I’m sorry, my love. i tried everything i could to make this work. and i do mean EVERYTHING.”

Tomi Adeyemi speaks during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Jason Mendez. Getty Images

Adeyemi was originally set to serve as an executive producer on the film and co-write the screenplay with director Gina Prince-Bythewood, though it is unclear whether she will remain in these roles.

In a 2024 interview with People, Adeyemi spoke about the upcoming movie and working with The Woman King director.

“I feel like I’m being mentored just through watching her work,” she said. “She rolls up her sleeves and does the work. It’s incredible to work with someone at that caliber.”

The adaptation will star Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Adeyemi’s debut novel is a young adult fantasy set in a land called Orïsha, inspired by pre-colonial Nigeria.

The author encouraged fans to purchase Children of Blood and Bone and the other two books in its trilogy from local, independent bookstores, if they wished to support her.

Stenberg has not publicly responded to the recent comments.

She did, however, address criticism of her casting last year after some readers argued her biracial identity didn’t match the character’s description of having “dark copper skin.”

Amandla Stenberg, a cast member in the upcoming film "Children of Blood and Bone." Caroline Brehman/Caroline Brehman, REUTERS

In a response to those remarks, Stenberg remembered Adeyemi telling her, “Amandla, I want you to know that when you were a little girl and were cast as Rue in The Hunger Games, and you had these racist remarks thrown at you... that inspired me to write this series."

Stenberg added, “We just started crying, and I said to myself, ‘God wants me here!’”

One final screenshot posted by Adeyemi read: “And lastly since someone asked—I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it.”