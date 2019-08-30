CHEAT SHEET
Tomi Lahren Admits Her ‘Freedom’ Clothing Line Not Made in USA
Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren admitted Friday that her new "Freedom” athleisure line, a collaboration with athletic-wear line Alexo Athletica, was not made in the United States.
“Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that,” Lahren wrote, alongside a statement from Alexo Athletica CEO Amy Robbins disclosing that their items we not manufactured in the states. “Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many U.S.-based manufacturers face, we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out,” the statement read. “We're working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the U.S. and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality.”
Lahren’s clothing line featured star-spangled leggings, tops, and jackets. Alexo Athletica boasts of being a Second Amendment-friendly company that specializes in workout clothing with compartments for small weapons, like guns or tasers, inside the waistband.