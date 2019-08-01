CHEAT SHEET
Tomi Lahren Apologizes for Sexist Remarks About Kamala Harris
Tomi Lahren has apologized for her sexist remarks about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) following an outcry from her own colleagues at Fox News. In a tweet Thursday morning, Lahren said: “I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.” On Wednesday, during the Democratic presidential debate, Lahren took aim at Harris’ previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” Lahren said in a tweet. Harris previously worked as both San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general. Fox News libertarian commentator Kat Timpf and Fox Nation host Britt McHenry both criticized Lahren for her remarks, with McHenry saying the dig “weakens our own gender.”