Giants QB Tommy DeVito Reconciles With Owners of Pizzeria His Agent Snubbed
ALL IS FORGIVEN
Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has apologized to the New Jersey pizzeria left scrambling when his agent allegedly doubled his fee for a previously arranged autograph signing event. He’s even reportedly sidelined the agent, Sean Stellato, according to the New York Post. To make amends, DeVito stopped by the pizzeria Tuesday to dine with its owner, Nino Coniglio and Coniglio’s family. He is set to return to the restaurant in January to work behind the counter and sign autographs. “There was a lot going on at that time—and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team. Some things slipped through the cracks and as soon as I was made aware of it—which was Monday, when it hit my phone—that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet him face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun,” DeVito said.