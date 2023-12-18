Giants QB Tommy DeVito Embroiled in Bizarre New Jersey Pizzeria Drama

A popular pizzeria in New Jersey has accused New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito of price gouging them out of an already agreed-upon celebrity appearance, with the peeved Italian joint claiming DeVito abruptly changed his fee from $10,000 to $20,000 after tickets had already gone on sale.

DeVito and his agent, Sean Stellato, have ascended into stardom together since DeVito became the Giants’ starting quarterback, leaning on their Jersey and Italian roots to win over local fans despite DeVito’s play on the field being mediocre at best.

That newfound stardom took a hit on Sunday, however, when Nino Coniglio, owner of the pizzeria Coniglio’s, wrote on Instagram that his “small family-run business” couldn’t afford the $20,000 DeVito’s agent was demanding for an appearance on Tuesday.

Coniglio, who couldn’t be reached by The Daily Beast, wrote that he’d already begun selling tickets to the event because Stellato agreed to a fee of $10,000 for the event—a number that was backed up in screenshots obtained by the sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

The agreed upon deal, which never became a signed contract, was for DeVito to show up for two hours and sign 250 autographs for attendees, Rovell reported. Instead, it appears DeVito will be spending Tuesday at another autograph event in East Hanover, New Jersey, at The Hobby Hive.

Tickets for The Hobby Hive event cost $225 to receive a photo with DeVito, an autographed picture, a “VIP Swag Bag,” and restaurant discounts. It’s $75 to just get a photo. The event is slated to last one hour.

Coniglio’s deal appeared to fall through after the Giants beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11, Coniglio said, suggesting DeVito’s positive play was the reason for the increase.

The fee doesn’t appear to be totally performance-based, however, after DeVito and the Giants were pummeled on Sunday by the New Orleans Saints, 24-6, without a single touchdown scored.

Coniglio said everyone who purchased tickets to his canceled event would be refunded, adding that he’s “not going to cry over spilt milk.” Despite saying he’s trying to stay positive, it’s clear Coniglio is ticked the appearance—a similar event the legendary Giants QB Eli Manning once attended—fell through.

“We’re Italian too & don’t like when someone says one thing & does another,” he said.