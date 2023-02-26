Tommy Fury Hands Jake Paul First Defeat of His Boxing Career
TRADING BLOWS
Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul by split decision after a high-intensity, eight round boxing match in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. It was a uniquely internet-era fight, with Paul, a former Youtube star, facing off against Fury, the reality TV star and younger half-brother of one of the sport’s most successful champions of all time. Even with boxing’s reputation for harboring bad blood between contestants, the undefeated cruiserweights shared a particularly heated acrimony, nearly coming to blows at their recent weigh-in after years of trash talk. They were originally scheduled to fight in 2021, but an injury forced Fury out of the ring. Then, in 2022, the English Fury was denied entry into the United States for “undisclosed reasons” just prior to the pair’s rescheduled bout at Madison Square Garden.