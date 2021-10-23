Celebrate Pop Culture History with Tommy Hilfiger's New Collection of T-Shirts and Hoodies
Legends Only
Tommy Hilfiger knows quite a bit about what it means to be iconic. From runways and music videos to award shows and world tours, the company’s evocative fashion has long been at the centerstage of pop culture – including being at the hands (and on the bodies) of some of the world’s biggest pop stars. Now, Hilfiger is celebrating its rich musical history with a new limited capsule, Tommy Revisited: Music Edition.
In Tommy Revisited: Music Edition, the brand pays homage to the Rolling Stones, TLC, Britney Spears, and the Backstreet Boys with a thematic selection of sixteen items comprising four styles for each of the four acts. These aren’t just throwbacks, though! The capsule brings the ‘90s to the now with a contemporary flair that celebrates how the icons continue to influence audiences and creators today.
Whether you want to lounge around the house with a short or long sleeve T-shirt or bundle up for the fall with a cozy hoodie, this capsule will have you busting moves and hitting grooves in style! Plus, the items are all made from pure organic cotton so you don’t have to feel bad about looking good.
Organic Cotton Rolling Stones Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Organic Cotton TLC Cropped Hoodie
Organic Cotton Britney Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Organic Cotton Backstreet Boys T-Shirt
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.