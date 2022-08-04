CHEAT SHEET
Tommy Hilfiger Will Debut an Andy Warhol-Inspired Factory This Fall
Tommy Hilfiger, the popular brand responsible for a particularly recognizable subsection of Americana, will debut an “experiential creative playground” inspired by Andy Warhol’s famous New York Factory in fall, Women’s Wear Daily reports. Hilfiger was friends with Warhol when he was alive, and became deeply inspired by the latter’s innovative collaborative creations. The playground, Hilfiger says, will “create an event that will be diverse, inclusive, democratic and to be a positive platform for the brand. It will be the first in the industry to create a circular content moment, linking the IRL and URL for fashion week,” he told WWD.