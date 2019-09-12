There May Not Be More Comfortable Bras Than the Brand New Ones from Tommy John

I spent a lot of my formative years wearing ill-fitting bras and that, unfortunately, bled into adulthood. But over the last couple of years, I’ve decided to refine my taste in bras and only wear ones that I actively enjoyed wearing. The new Tommy John bras are part of that exclusive club.

For a long time, bras mostly fell into the meh category. There was always something I “I like it, but…”-ed, whether it was the comfort or fit or style. This collection addresses all of those issues. Taking the brand’s best-selling Second Skin and Cool Cotton fabric, the bras were developed with everyone in mind. The bras come in six styles: Second Skin Demi, Second Skin Lightly Lined Wireless, Second Skin Scoop Bralette, Second Skin Triangle Bralette, Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra, and Cool Cotton Scoop Bralette. Of the bunch, my favorites are the Triangle Bralette and the Scoop Bralette.

The bras have sturdy, adjustable straps (some with the option of a cross-back) and removable pads, which you can modify depending on your comfort level. The support is metal-free and is fully embedded into the bra, meaning you won’t end up getting poked by underwire after multiple wears. After wearing these for days on end, I can say they are some of the most comfortable and flattering bras in my collection. | Shop at Tommy John >

