Tommy Lee Says He Spoke to Taylor Hawkins ‘Hours’ Before His Death
DRUMMER TO DRUMMER
Just hours before Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead from a lethal overdose of “heroin mixed with antidepressants and benzodiazepines,” he spoke to fellow drummer Tommy Lee, the Mötley Crüe alum revealed. “Right now typing words has never been so difficult. Faaaaaaaaak!!!! ..this hits so fucking hard!” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia before your concert [sic].” Lee, 59, did not elaborate on the conversation he said he had with Hawkins. Lee said instead that there was “no need to type” out how he felt about Hawkins on a public platform, as he had known how Lee had felt about him. “I love you Taylor,” Lee concluded. “Rest In Beats.” Hawkins died on Friday in his hotel room in Colombia, just before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform that night at Bogotá’s Festival Estéreo Picnic. He was 50 years old.