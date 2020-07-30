GOP Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville Visits D.C., Decides City Quarantine Order Doesn’t Apply to Him
ABOVE THE RULES
People who visit Washington D.C. from states where the novel coronavirus is surging have been ordered to quarantine on arrival—but Alabama GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has apparently decided that the rules don’t apply to him. The Washington Post reports Tuberville has been spotted fundraising and holding meetings in the capital this week, despite his home state of Alabama being included in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s list of hot spots due to its surging case numbers. Tuberville was seen at the Trump International Hotel with Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman, with neither wearing masks. The Tuberville campaign didn’t respond to the Post’s questions about the trip, but Senate Democrats hit out at the wannabe senator. “Just like when he opposed the statewide mask order from Alabama’s Republican governor, Tommy Tuberville is ignoring medical experts because he’s more focused on raising campaign cash in Washington than doing what’s right,” said Helen Kalla, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.