Tuberville Says He Isn’t Racist Because He Was a Football Coach
NOT HOW THAT WORKS
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) found himself in hot water again on Tuesday when he refused to say that white nationalists shouldn’t be serving in the U.S. military. In fact, he refused to even admit that white nationalists are, by definition, racist. Despite the insensitivity, Tuberville told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning that “There’s nobody less racist in this building than me.” His reasoning? He was a college football coach for 17 years. “I am totally against any form of racism,” he told NBC News while defending his previous comments. “I always have been. I was a football coach. I’ve dealt with more minorities than everybody in this building.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had earlier in the day called Tuberville’s comments “deeply disturbing” on the Senate floor and called on the Alabama Republican to apologize.