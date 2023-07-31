Tommy Tuberville’s Crusade for an Alabama-Based Space Command Backfires
TO COLORADO AND BEYOND
President Joe Biden on Monday announced that his administration was scuttling a plan by his predecessor to shift U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama, keeping operations cemented firmly in Colorado Springs, according to the Associated Press. The head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, was reportedly in favor of the decision. Undoubtedly infuriated by the choice, however, is Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who championed the move to Huntsville, Alabama. A review of the proposed move was ordered after Biden clashed with Alabama over abortion rights, a fight that escalated when Tuberville began blocking the Senate from approving Biden’s military nominations unless his administration changed a policy footing the travel bill for service members seeking an abortion across state lines. A U.S. official told NBC News in May that the review was “all about abortion politics.” Still, Tuberville appeared to believe the move to Alabama was a done deal, claiming as much as late as last week. A Tuberville spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.