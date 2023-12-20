Tuberville’s ‘Pointless’ Military Blockade Is Officially Over
BITE THE BULLET
The Senate has finally confirmed the last batch of senior military nominations that were held up as a result of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) protest over a Pentagon abortion policy. “These 11 flag officers have now been approved, joining the rest of their colleagues who we approved a few weeks ago. That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night. Earlier this month, Tuberville agreed to end his block against promotions for three-star nominees and below, and the remaining four-stars were finally released this week. Tuberville’s blockade was widely condemned, including by President Joe Biden, who said in a statement that it “needlessly hurt hundreds of servicemembers and military families and threatened our national security—all to push a partisan agenda.”