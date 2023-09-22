Convicted Child Sex Offender Who Walked Out of Hospital Recaptured: Cops
‘WITHOUT INCIDENT’
A “dangerous” inmate was recaptured by Missouri authorities after he escaped custody early Thursday morning while receiving treatment at a hospital, police said. The inmate was identified by the St. Louis County Police Department as Tommy Wayne Boyd, 45, a convicted child sex offender serving a 30-year sentence for felony enticement of a child. He was also convicted of sodomizing an 11-year-old boy in 1996, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s sex offender registry. Boyd was last seen by staff at Mercy Hospital South at 3:54 a.m. local time, according to officials. “Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction,” an earlier statement from the department read. The Department of Corrections is investigating how Boyd managed to escape under guard by two Missouri Department of Corrections officers, neither of whom reported a physical confrontation with the inmate. “Our residents are safer tonight with Boyd in custody,” police said on Thursday night.