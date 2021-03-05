Company Reportedly Linked to Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Sued for Breach of Contract
STOP THE STEAL?
A company said to be linked to Donald Trump’s former lawyer Lin Wood, who hawked the lie that the November election was stolen, is being sued for a breach of contract in South Carolina, according to documents reviewed by The Daily Beast. I.P. Builders, a contracting and construction company, is seeking repayment and damages from Tomotley Crew, LLC, a corporation reportedly formed in 2020 by Wood and others that has bought thousands of acres of plantation land in South Carolina, among them the $7.9 million Tomotley Plantation, which formerly held slaves and where I.P. Builders says it did its work. The company alleges the Tomotley Plantation enlisted the contractors’ services to the tune of $235,635.32 in June 2020, received invoices in September and November 2020, and never paid. I.P. is suing for repayment and damages.