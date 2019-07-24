CHEAT SHEET
N.J. School Board Member Says ‘My Life Would Be Complete’ if Rep. Rashida Tlaib Died
Daniel Leonard, a member of New Jersey’s Toms River Regional school board, shared posts denigrating Muslims on his personal Facebook page and will likely face an ethics investigation over them, the Asbury Park Press reports. In one post, Leonard shared a photo of a bruised Barbie in a headscarf with the caption: “Sharia Barbie, Comes with Jihab [sic], bruises, & Quran, Stoning accessories available for additional purchase.” Another post included a photo of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with the caption, “Terrorist....100 percent.” Leonard shared another story about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), writing, “my life would be complete if she/they die.”
School Board Attorney Stephan R. Leone said Leonard’s posts “do not reflect the board’s attitude or opinions,” adding that they will take “appropriate action.” The New Jersey Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) called on Leonard, 42, to resign. “It’s obvious he has some pretty serious issues with Muslims, ” said CAIR-NJ Executive Director James Sues. Leonard, a combat veteran, would neither confirm nor deny that he made the posts in question. Leonard was elected to the board in 2016 and is seeking re-election in November.