Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to elevate your at-home fitness lineup with something a bit more advanced than hand weights and maybe even a walking pad without crowding your space even further, it may be time to look into consolidating and investing in an all-in-one fitness system. Our current favorite? Tonal.

The smart home gym system brings the gym to your home with its patented digital weight and machine learning technology. Tonal is engineered to give you results fast, thanks to dynamic weight modes and instant incremental resistance changes, so it’s great for anyone looking to speed up their progress and hit their fitness goals faster.

In addition to strength training, Tonal offers a variety of other workouts, including cardio, yoga, pilates, HIIT, recovery, and even golf. While basketball is one of the sports not offered by Tonal, it’s NBA-star-approved. “The efficiency of Tonal is second to none when it comes to strength training,” says four-time league NBA champion and two-time Olympian Lebron James.

It’s also earned the seal of approval from heavy lifters and MMA fighters, including Stipe Miocic and Paul Skylar, offering up to 200 pounds of resistance for heavy lifting. Plus, unlike most home gym offerings on the market, Tonal is anything but an eyesore. The sleek fitness device occupies virtually no space and is hung on the wall like a TV. This innovative home gym is an investment, but considering you’ll be able to cancel your gym membership, yoga class packages, and pricey personal training sessions, it’s a worthy fitness splurge for anyone looking to accelerate their goals.