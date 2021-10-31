This Nation Has Its 1st COVID Case—and Everyone’s Getting Vaxxed

Read it at Guardian
The tiny South Pacific nation of Tonga’s virus-free streak has been broken. A visitor who flew in from New Zealand tested positive for COVID-19, marking the archipelago’s first case since the pandemic started. And in what should make some other countries jealous, Tonga residents reacted to the news not by spreading disinformation and taking to the streets with anti-mask signs. No, they rushed out to get vaccinated. CNN reports that as of Friday, 86 percent of the population had gotten one jab. And the president said he was prepared to lock down the country if others test positive.