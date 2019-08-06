CHEAT SHEET

    Nobel Prize-Winning Author Toni Morrison Dies at 88

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages

    Celebrated novelist Toni Morrison reportedly died on Monday night at the age of 88. The Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer was perhaps best known for the novels Beloved, Jazz, Paradise, and Song of Solomon. She published her latest, God Help the Child, in 2015. Before she became an internationally renowned author, Morrison worked as an editor at Random House for 19 years, where she has been credited with lifting up a new generation of black writers, including Angela Davis. “We die,” Morrison said in her Nobel Prize address. “That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” No further details have yet been announced.

