Tony Awards Postponed Due to the Coronavirus
This year’s Tony Awards has been postponed, according to a statement from the annual awards show. “The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner,” the statement read. “The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us.” The awards program said it would announce new dates for the show “once Broadway opens again.” “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so,” Tony Award Productions wrote. This comes after New York’s Broadway shows were shuttered due to the coronavirus, and after other entertainment awards events—like the Cannes Film Festival—were postponed.