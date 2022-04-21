CHEAT SHEET
    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty

    Will Smith’s Oscars slap is having repercussions for other awards shows—because the Tony Awards issued a “no violence” policy ahead of its annual affair. In a letter to attendees, organizers of the show said, “In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.” Along with the request for no violence, the show has implemented a dress code, seating protocols, and vaccination requirements. The anti-violence rule comes after Smith walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for an off-hand joke at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The Tony Awards will take place in New York City on June 12.

