Tony Blair Helped Chinese Billionaire and Bannon Pal Get $57M Penthouse: Report
DISINFO TYCOON
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair provided a glowing character reference for Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Wengui’s attempt to purchase a $57 million penthouse in New York City was aided when Blair described Wengui as “dependable, sincere and extremely responsible; conducting himself with dignity and intelligence.” Wengui, who a Washington Post investigation described as the “linchpin” of a global network of vaccine disinformation via media outlet GNews, now regularly posts anti-vaccine rants, with the posh penthouse that Blair helped him acquire as a backdrop. Wengui has recently made headlines for his friendship with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who has praised him as the “toughest opponent” of the Chinese Communist Party and reportedly also has ties to GNews.