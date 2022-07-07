Man Angry About Not Getting His Mail Pleads Guilty to Murdering Postal Worker
SENSELESS
An Indianapolis man who was upset that he wasn’t receiving his mail pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after shooting a postal worker dead. Tony Cushingberry, 23, admitted to the 2020 killing of letter carrier Angela Summers with his plea Tuesday—he could now face life in prison. Court documents show that mail wasn’t arriving at Cushingberry’s house because of problems with his dog at the property. Instead, he had to collect his mail from a post office, according to an affidavit from a postal inspector. While Summers was delivering mail in April 2020, Cushingberry approached her. Summers backed away and sprayed Cushingberry with defensive spray in the moments before she was shot. The killer told cops he’d only intended to scare Summers. “Summers was a dedicated public servant simply doing her job when she was senselessly murdered,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in a statement.