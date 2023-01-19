Tony Dungy Pushes Debunked Cat Litter Conspiracy
FUMBLE
NBC Sports NFL analyst Tony Dungy peddled a widely debunked myth about litter boxes in schools in a now-deleted tweet posted in reply to a video about trans children. The former Indianapolis Colts coach—who has previously been criticized for his comments about gay athletes—replied to a Daily Wire video in which Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Sandra Feist spoke about a bill designed to give all students access to menstrual products in which Feist argued “not all students who menstruate are female.” “That’s nothing,” Dungy wrote in his deleted reply. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.” Last year, baseless rumors circulated in right-wing circles that litter boxes were being introduced in classrooms across the U.S. to cater to “furry” students.