Wisconsin Governor Moves In-Person Voting in Tuesday’s Primary
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Monday that will delay in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary elections until June 9 over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. He said the move would “likely” be challenged by a Republican court. “At the end of the day, this is about the people of Wisconsin,” the governor told The Washington Post on Monday. “They frankly don’t care much about Republicans and Democrats fighting. They’re scared. We have the surgeon general saying this is Pearl Harbor. It’s time to act.” Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature rejected Evers’ proposal to suspend in-person voting during a special session on Saturday. “It’s always been about following the science,” the governor continued. “We have seen growth in the number of deaths across the state. We’ve seen coronavirus showing up via tests across the state. It’s been accelerating.”