Tony Hawk Is Selling $500 Skateboards Infused With His Blood
First it was Lil Nas X-themed sneakers made with a drop of blood, now it’s skateboards made with Tony Hawk’s blood. In what we hope is not a new trend, the legendary skateboarder mixed his blood with paint to be used for the artwork on the deck of 100 boards. Each board is selling for $500 and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The stunt was done to somehow promote a water company but a portion of the sales will go to Hawk’s nonprofit, The Skatepark Project, which creates skateparks in under-served communities, and the 5 Gyres Institute, which fights plastic pollution. “This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks,” Hawk said in a video.