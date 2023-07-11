Husband Arrested Weeks After Fatal Hit-and-Run of Wife

For weeks, Minnesota authorities have been scrambling to figure out who fatally struck Angela McClelland off Highway 371 and left her on the side of the road.

Those questions were seemingly answered this week when her husband was arrested in connection with the deadly hit-and-run. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said Tony McClelland, 47, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Monday and faces pending felony second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide charges in connection with the June incident.

While a potential motive for the murder was not disclosed, the sheriff’s office did note that McClelland and his wife, 49, “lived together in their Fort Ripley home” at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said that in the early hours of June 25, deputies received a report about a “body lying in the roadway” near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Roast west of the highway. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found Angela McClelland’s body and quickly surmised that she “died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.” After following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence, authorities say they arrested her husband in Fort Ripley Township.

An obituary for Angela McClelland described the Minnesota native as a magnetic mother of six who loved “being outdoors.” The tribute says the McClellands got married in October 2011 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and were “inseparable.”

“Angie was a contradiction in terms of that sometimes she was shy and quiet and other times she was loud, eccentric, and often the center of those that gathered around her,” the obituary reads. “Her ability to keep a conversation going is one of the many reasons people were so deeply connected to her. Her warm heart, uncanny lucky streaks, her immense and unconditional love for her Dachshunds, and her contagious laugh were some of the many others.”

It is not immediately clear if Tony McClelland has a lawyer. He is currently being held at the Crow Wing County Jail.