Tony Podesta Is Back and Lobbying for Chinese Tech Company Huawei
BACK IN BUSINESS
Former Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, who shut down his previous lobbying firm amid accusations of nefarious conduct, is back in business and has a new client: Huawei, the Chinese tech company with close ties the Chinese government. Politico reports that Huawei has hired Podesta, 77, as a consultant, aiming to help nurture its relationship with the Biden administration. Huawei has faced a host of legal challenges in recent years, including Justice Department charges under the RICO Act and charges against its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. Podesta, who’s made a name for himself for his roster of big clients, took a hiatus from lobbying after Special Counsel Robert Mueller scrutinized his firm’s connections to Paul Manafort’s work in Ukraine.
Nonetheless, Podesta told The New York Times earlier this month that he wanted to reemerge onto the scene. “I don’t want to recreate what I had, but I sort of miss working, and art alone doesn’t sustain me, because I love politics,” he said.