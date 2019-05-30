Tony Robbins’ Book Dropped by Publisher Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Simon & Schuster has dropped self-help guru Tony Robbins’ latest book amid a series of sexual-harassment accusations. Former staffers and fans have accused Robbins of groping audience members, exposing himself to female assistants, and sexually harassing fans. BuzzFeed News reported earlier this month that Robbins also allegedly berated victims of rape and violence as part of his secretive weekend retreats. Simon & Schuster has removed the book, The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom, from its website. It was originally set to be released this July. Robbins’ lawyers said in a statement that the book has simply been “postponed,” and the publisher had not cut ties with Robbins. But a source at Simon & Schuster told Buzzfeed News: “We are not proceeding with publication of The Path.”

Following the reports, Robbins was also removed as chief of investor psychology at Creative Planning, a $38 billion wealth-management firm. Creative Planning said in a statement the split had been planned months in advance. “The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable,” said President Peter Mallouk, who was a co-author with Robbins on previous books.