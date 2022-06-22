Tony Siragusa, NFL Legend and Beloved Sportscaster, Dies at 55
‘THE GOOSE’
Former NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa, who became a Super Bowl champion during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, has died, the team announced Wednesday. Often called “The Goose,” fans knew Siragusa for his humor, intense eating habits, and many radio and television appearances. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound jokester was a defensive lineman for the Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts. After retiring from the NFL in 2001, he became an NFL sideline reporter and Fox analyst, where he became known for his charismatic personality. Siragusa also starred in the first season of HBO’s documentary series Hard Knocks, which helped him score his NFL gig. This news comes almost immediately after reports that Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at 26. “It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” former running back Jamal Brown told TMZ Wednesday.