Tony Soprano’s New Jersey Home Is Up for Sale

A house featured in The Sopranos is now on sale two decades after the show’s debut. According to The New York Times, the 5,600-square-foot New Jersey residence where fictional mobster Tony Soprano lived on the HBO show is now being sold for the “starting price” of $3.4 million. The home, which is in a neighborhood where houses typically sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million, boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a powder room, two two-car garages, and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse on a 1.5-acre lot. Owners Patti and Victor Recchia say the home’s value exceeds its physical features due to its notoriety. The house’s unofficial Facebook page has logged over 1,200 “visits” at the address. When the actor who played Tony—James Gandolfini—died in 2013, fans left flowers, candles, and a “bag of dried ziti” on the curb.