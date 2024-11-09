Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Knifes Fellow Florida Man Rick Scott During Power Grab
ET TU DONALD
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.08.24 5:24PM EST 
Published 11.08.24 3:55PM EST 
Rick Scott and Donald Trump.
Donald Trump has reportedly privately dismissed Rick Scott’s bid for GOP leadership. Reuters

Donald Trump has reportedly dismissed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s bid to be the Senate’s GOP leader, privately telling allies weeks before the election that it is “not serious,” sources told Axios. Scott, a right-wing firebrand, has pushed hard to be the majority leader in the days since the election, in which Scott won his re-election race and the Republicans seized control of the Senate. A senior Trump campaign official denied that the president-elect made the comment about Scott, telling Axios that he “hasn’t weighed in on the leadership race and anyone who says differently is wrong.” Scott is among several Republicans who have sought to put together the support necessary to replace Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the GOP leader role after almost two decades. The frontrunners, according to The Associated Press, are John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas; they join Scott in trying to lock up the necessary votes ahead of a Nov. 13 secret ballot. Scott counts among his backers the far-right MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who interviewed Scott on her show and wrote on X in October, “We the loyal MAGA BASE are going to revolt against a Cornyn or Thune leadership installation.”

Read it at Axios

2

Tony Todd, Horror Icon in ‘Candyman,’ ‘Final Destination,’ Dies at 69

R.I.P.
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.09.24 12:48AM EST 
Tony Todd
Actor Tony Todd Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

American actor Tony Todd, who played the titular, hook-handed spirit in the horror classic Candyman, died Wednesday at his home in Marina Del Rey, California. He was 69. A cause of death was not immediately available. Todd, whose film credits began in 1986, was also known for Platoon, 1990’s Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and as funeral home owner William Bludworth in five installments of the supernatural horror Final Destination franchise, the most recent of which is currently in post-production. Todd’s television roles were also abundant, with recurring roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Chuck, and 24, among many other series. In 2021, more than twenty years after Todd’s most recent portrayal of Candyman in that franchise, he made a brief cameo in the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel to the 1992 original.

3
Trump Has Already Broken First Election Promise
SHOCKER
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.08.24 2:00PM EST 
Published 11.08.24 12:36PM EST 
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. Republican former president Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early November 6, 2024, just needing a handful of electoral votes to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. Republican former president Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early November 6, 2024, just needing a handful of electoral votes to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has failed to meet one of his highest-profile pre-election promises—when the war in Ukraine will end. “I would fix that within 24 hours. And, if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled. A hundred percent sure,” Trump said on Hannity in 2023. It’s been over 48 hours since Trump won the presidential election, and there’s no end in sight for the conflict. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Trump actually does not have a specific plan to get Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, and is fielding competing ideas from advisers and allies. He has relentlessly criticized Joe Biden for giving funding and arms to Ukraine, and called Zelensky the “greatest salesman.” Trump never offered a solution on the campaign trail to the conflict, which has been ongoing since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. “I can’t give you those plans because if I give you those plans, I’m not going to be able to use them,” the president-elect said in September.

4
Why Palm Beach locals are grumpy about Trump’s re-election: Traffic!
Is Trump Home?
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.08.24 9:45PM EST 
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: A Secret Service agent guards the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: A Secret Service agent guards the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s neighbors have other things to worry about after the former president’s re-election: annoying traffic. The neighbors of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club may now have to wait until after his presidency for road blockages to clear around his estate. According to the Palm Beach Post, the small town “has essentially been cut in half by a closed road” next to the club, and residents are “frustrated.” The road closures began after the July 13 attempted assassination attempt on the former president, and now there may be no end in sight. The outlet spoke to Town Manager Kirk Blouin, who said that the expectation was the barricades would be removed if he lost the election “because the threats would diminish.” Now, it depends on when Trump is home.

5
Dems Warned Liz Cheney Was Bad Bet for Harris
'COALITION WITH THE DEVIL'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.09.24 3:56AM EST 
Published 11.08.24 7:33PM EST 
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) holds a moderated conversation with Former US Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, at People's Light performing arts theater Malvern, Pennsylvania, on October 21, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) holds a moderated conversation with Former US Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, at People's Light performing arts theater Malvern, Pennsylvania, on October 21, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Kamala Harris team was warned of campaigning with Republican Liz Cheney, according to sources—but carried on with it anyway. In an article published by Rolling Stone, several staffers questioned the choice of bringing Cheney on the campaign trail given her and her father Dick Cheney’s background. Many have criticized Harris for trying to reach anti-Trump Republicans, independents and moderates instead of Democrats during her campaign, which may have cost her the election. One source close to the staff said they voiced their concerns, but were told it wasn’t their role to challenge the decision. “People don‘t want to be in a coalition with the devil,” the source told Rolling Stone, speaking about Dick Cheney. A Democrat operative also sent data to the team that the Democratic liberal base needed to be reassured and energized. In the aftermath of the election, it seems as if Harris didn’t do that enough, with polls showing an extreme decline in Democrat support.

Read it at Rolling Stone

6
Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Confirms Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis
TRAGIC
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.09.24 4:19AM EST 
Published 11.08.24 3:51PM EST 
TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California.
TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Bhad Bhabie is undergoing cancer treatment, the rapper‘s mother confirmed Friday. Bhad Bhabie, 21, revealed that she was taking “cancer medicine” after fans commented on her weight loss. The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on Dr. Phil and uttering her famous catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?”, did not give any more details on her health or treatment. This led gossip blogger Perez Hilton to release a YouTube video questioning whether she really has cancer. “I don’t know if she’s lying, I’m not claiming she’s lying, I’m just knowing these types of people operate I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,” Hilton said. Bhad Bhabie’s mom hit back at Hilton on Instagram. “Go find another way to make some money beside talking s--t about other people,” she said. “How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Hope Walz on Dad’s Election Loss: ‘This Country Doesn’t Deserve Kamala Harris’
‘THE WORK STARTS’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 11.08.24 12:10PM EST 
Published 11.08.24 11:56AM EST 
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hope Walz is dealing with Donald Trump’s presidential election victory by eating SpongeBob mac and cheese, watching “Outer Banks” and thanking the universe she’s not a miserable MAGA politician. After admitting that she’s “reached the point of anger,” Walz—daughter of Minnesota Governor and vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz—shared some post-election thoughts in a video posted to TikTok. “This country does not deserve Kamala Harris,” she said. “That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point.” The only demographic that “delivered” for the Democratic ticket were Black women, and the country “failed them,” continued Walz, who often appeared alongside her father on the campaign trail. “It’s just heartbreaking, and we’ve got to do whatever we can to support them and support our people through these next four years,” she said. Despite the loss, the 23-year-old said she was glad to be on the side of “love and hope and joy and progress.” She continued, “JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump, and that is not a punishment I’d wish upon anybody but those two individuals.” She gave herself a week to be sad and accept the loss, and after that, “The work starts.”

@hopewalz 2nd day post election thoughts, support your people, lean into community, prioritize love over hate, we’ll be alright ❤️‍🩹 #harriswalz ♬ original sound - hopewalz

Read it at New York Post

8
Nicole Scherzinger Fans Livid to Discover She Might Be a Trump Supporter
OOPS
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.08.24 9:59AM EST 
Published 11.08.24 9:35AM EST 
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger attends the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Nicole Scherzinger is facing heavy flak from fans after commenting on a post by Russell Brand. It seemed to be less the association with Brand—who’s been accused of grooming, sexual assault, and rape, allegations he denies—and more the association with Donald Trump that bothered people. On Instagram on Wednesday, Brand shared a post of him waving a MAGA-coded read hat emblazoned “Make Jesus First Again,” with the caption “God Bless America.” Brand is vocal about his Christianity, as well as his support for Trump; after Scherzinger commented “where do I get this hat!!!?” on Brand’s photo, with the prayer hands and red heart emoji, some fans think she loves Trump, too. Scherzinger—who’s in the midst of a widely praised starring role on Broadway, in Sunset Blvd.—deleted the comment, but not before social media took notice. In one of the milder reactions, Time Out New York’s theater editor and critic, Adam Feldman, tweeted, “Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive.”

Read it at Variety

9
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis
SHOCKING
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 11.08.24 12:06PM EST 
James Van Der Beek opened up about cancer diagnosis.
James Van Der Beek opened up about cancer diagnosis. Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images

James Van Der Beek has opened up about being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at the age of 46. The father-of-six lives with with wife Kimberly, 42 and their children on a ranch in Texas and he wants to raise awareness about a disease that is becoming more common in middle-aged adults. At first, he thought perhaps that his diet was to blame. “I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee,” he told People. “Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.’”After his 2023 diagnosis, the Dawson’s Creek actor underwent treatment and now says that he’s feeling good. “I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great,” he said. “When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for.”

James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek' Diagnosed With Cancer'Reason for Optimism'
Amethyst Martinez
james-van-der-beek_ydqazg
Read it at People

10
Standing at a Desk Isn’t Much Better Than Sitting, New Study Says
PUT YOUR FEET UP
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.08.24 1:22PM EST 
Published 11.08.24 12:46PM EST 
A man works at a computer on a standing desk.
Kevin Coombs/Reuters

A pleasing new study suggests that standing for long stretches of time is basically as bad for a person’s health as sitting. That, as The Washington Post points out, could make standing desks sort of pointless. Looking at fitness tracker data from more than 83,000 men and women in the U.K. Biobank, researchers were able to determine how much of each day participants spent sitting, standing, or moving. Cross-checking with U.K. medical databases, they then looked at hospitalizations and deaths for cardiovascular issues within their sample, and their medical outcomes. While people who spent 10 or more hours per day sitting were at least 13 percent more likely to have heart problems within seven years, and 26 percent more likely to develop circulatory issues, the numbers were only marginally better for people who spent big chunks of their days standing. Remaining upright yet stationary for two-plus hours a day appeared to raise rates of circulatory disorders by about 11 percent and didn’t lower the cardio risks. The key to better health is apparently getting up and moving around at regular intervals throughout the day, which I guess is your excuse to go chat with your co-worker.

Read it at The Washington Post

