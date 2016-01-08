Tonya Couch Complains About Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Tonya Couch, the mom of affluenza teen Ethan Couch, told the Tarrant Count sheriff that she isn’t a fan of jail because it’s too bright and she can’t sleep. He replied, “This is a jail, not a resort.” Couch was arraigned Friday on a charge of hinder apprehension for allegedly helping her son flee to Mexico after he violated probation. She recently arrived in Texas after being extradited from Mexico. She is held in lieu of a $1 million bail. If she is released, she’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor and give up her passport as conditions of her bond.