Top Aide to Kamala Harris Resigns After Harassment Settlement Revealed

A top aide to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) resigned Wednesday after his $400,000 settlement in a harassment case brought by a former staffer came to light, according to a Thursday report from NBC News. Larry Wallace, one of Harris’ senior advisers, stepped down just hours after the Sacramento Bee published details of the 2017 settlement—including the allegation that in 2016, he repeatedly forced his assistant to crawl under his desk to refill his printer while other male executives were in the office. At the time, he worked as Harris’ director of law enforcement while she served as California’s attorney general. Harris’ camp denies that the senator—a possible 2020 candidate who has branded herself as an outspoken advocate for women and the #MeToo movement—knew of the settlement before the Bee broke the story. “We were unaware of this issue and take accusations of harassment extremely seriously,” a spokeswoman told NBC. “This evening (Wednesday), Mr. Wallace offered his resignation to the senator and she accepted it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED