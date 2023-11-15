Top Aide to NYC Mayor Dangled Job in Front of Volunteer She Made Do Chores: Report
WHISTLE WHILE YOU WORK
Winnie Greco, one of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ most trusted advisers, leveraged her role in his administration for personal gain, promising a volunteer a City Hall job if he agreed to help renovate her kitchen, according to The City. The New York outlet reported Wednesday that the volunteer, a 33-year-old tech worker, was given a position in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs after two months of shuttling contractors to Greco’s home and doing other odd jobs around the property. He was fired after a year on the job, he said, after he began refusing her requests to help with the renovation during work hours, and stopped responding to her demands that he come to her office to help with emails. Greco, who serves as Adams’ director of Asian affairs, has been affiliated with him for around a decade as a volunteer and cultural ambassador. City records show she was hired as his $100,000-a-year Asian affairs czar last January. In response to a request for comment, Greco referred The City to the mayor’s office, a spokesman for which said that the matter was under review. The spokesman added that Greco “strongly” denied any allegations of “illegal behavior.”