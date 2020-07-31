Top Kamala Harris Aide Got Mysterious $35K Settlement From AG’s Office in 2011
UNDER SCRUTINY
A top aide to then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2011 quietly walked away with a taxpayer-funded $35,000 settlement, according to Business Insider. Citing a 13-page settlement agreement, Business Insider reports that the aide in question, Terri Carbaugh, received $34,900 to settle unspecified “disputes” and “damages.” The agreement also barred both Carbaugh and the California Department of Justice from disclosing details of the dispute. Although the settlement has long been an open secret in political circles, it has reportedly come under new scrutiny as Harris emerges as one of Joe Biden’s potential running mates. Harris has been an outspoken critic of non-disclosure agreements. Sabrina Singh, a senior adviser for the senator, told Business Insider that Harris “fully supports the release of Terri Carbaugh from this NDA if she chooses.”