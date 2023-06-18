Top Aide to D.C. Mayor Sexually Harassed Female Staffer, Probe Finds
‘UNWANTED MESSAGES’
A former top aide to Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sexually harassed a female D.C. government employee, a city investigation found. John Falcicchio resigned in March as Bowser’s chief of staff and as a deputy mayor after a woman filed a complaint against him, prompting an investigation by the Mayor’s Office of Legal Council. The office’s probe, the results of which were released late Saturday night during the Juneteenth holiday weekend, found that Falcicchio made “physical sexual advances” toward the woman, and sent her “unwanted, sexually-explicit messages, including a graphic video.” Bowser said in a statement to The Washington Post that she takes “sexual harassment allegations and findings seriously and will continue to work urgently to ensure our workplaces reflect our policies and our values.”