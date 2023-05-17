Top Attorney Ditches Trump’s Legal Team
CALLING IT QUITS
A Trump attorney who was at the center of the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation has ditched the former president’s legal team, according to CNN. Timothy Parlatore, who organized searches for classified documents at several of Trump’s properties last year, is said to have spoken personally with Trump about his departure. “It’s been an incredible honor to serve and work through interesting legal issues. My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect upon the case, as I believe strongly the (Justice Department) team is engaging in misconduct to pursue an investigation of conduct that is not criminal,” Timothy Parlatore said in a statement to CNN. His exit comes as special counsel Jack Smith investigates the former president’s handling of classified documents and efforts to thwart the 2020 election.